StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

