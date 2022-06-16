StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

