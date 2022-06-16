StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
EVBN stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.98.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
