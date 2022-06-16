StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

