Stratec (ETR:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.90

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €87.90 ($91.56) and last traded at €88.80 ($92.50), with a volume of 22878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €94.30 ($98.23).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($120.83) price target on Stratec in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($130.21) price target on Stratec in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

