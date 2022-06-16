Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.64

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.64 and traded as high as $26.96. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 11,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

