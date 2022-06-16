Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.07

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 9451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Several analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
