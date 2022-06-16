Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SSBI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 3,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

