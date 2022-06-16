Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $848.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.