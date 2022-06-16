Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $3,928,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RUN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunrun by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,002,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 247,464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

