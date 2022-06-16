Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.16

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.16 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.65). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 143,965 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.10.

In other news, insider Ian Cleminson bought 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.97 ($60,694.22).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

