Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 3,125,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 500,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.19. The company has a market cap of £16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)
Featured Articles
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.