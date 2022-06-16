Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 3,125,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 500,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.19. The company has a market cap of £16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

