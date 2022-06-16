Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,302,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 860,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 605,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $14,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 332,409 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

