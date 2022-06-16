SVB Leerink Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

TPTX stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

