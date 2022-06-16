SVB Leerink Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.
TPTX stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.