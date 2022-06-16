Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.0510 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Swerve has a market cap of $864,885.59 and approximately $1.47 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

