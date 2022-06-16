Swing One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a total market cap of $120,036.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swing has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,803,095 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

