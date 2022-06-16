Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €108.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €108.00 ($112.50) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FRA SY1 opened at €97.12 ($101.17) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($76.54). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.81.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

