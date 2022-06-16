T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,538 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $74,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $123.71. 69,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,779. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

