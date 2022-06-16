Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.29. 81,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.