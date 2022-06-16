TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $32,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $293,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $53.47 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

