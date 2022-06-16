TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 354.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TechTarget worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.29 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.