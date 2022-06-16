Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3139 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

TEO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

