Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3139 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
TEO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.46.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
