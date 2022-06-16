Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 27,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$24.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

