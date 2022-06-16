Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 27,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$24.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.
Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)
