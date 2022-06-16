TEMCO Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $761,025.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

