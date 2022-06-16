Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Raised to €6.80

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.80 ($7.08) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEZNY. UBS Group increased their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.13) to €9.00 ($9.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.60 ($6.88) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.90) to €7.55 ($7.86) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.49.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

TEZNY opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.