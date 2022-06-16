Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.78

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 841188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

