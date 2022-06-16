Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.78

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 841188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.
Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.