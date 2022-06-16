Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last 90 days.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBIO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.