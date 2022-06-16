Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last 90 days.
TCBIO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.90.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.