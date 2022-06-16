The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Acquires $99,718.00 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TCS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 383,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

