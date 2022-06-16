The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 451,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,377. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

