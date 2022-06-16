The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €125.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of DHER opened at €34.73 ($36.18) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.88 and a 200 day moving average of €56.19. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a one year high of €134.95 ($140.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

