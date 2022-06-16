The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Boosted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 298,618 shares of company stock worth $16,886,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 341,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

