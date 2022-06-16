The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 19,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,924. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile (Get Rating)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
