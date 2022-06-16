The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 19,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,924. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

