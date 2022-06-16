The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.
About The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)
