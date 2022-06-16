The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

