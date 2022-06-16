The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Buys $430,905.00 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MTW opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Manitowoc by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

