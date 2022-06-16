Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 128,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,171. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THR shares. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

