Tigress Financial Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $28.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.