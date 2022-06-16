Tigress Financial Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $28.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.
T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.
Shares of T stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
