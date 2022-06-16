TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Up 42.5% in May

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TMST stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 658,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,849. The company has a market capitalization of $905.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 118,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

