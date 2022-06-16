Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.37

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $10.22. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 63,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 142.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

