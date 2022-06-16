Toncoin (TON) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $3.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,239.32 or 0.68522880 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00335481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

