Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 186,245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.58. 32,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15.

