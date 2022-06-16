Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.70 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $141.81. 115,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,630. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

