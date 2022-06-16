Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.95 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.