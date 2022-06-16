Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 5,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,588,250.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$7.74. 122,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. Analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6975666 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

