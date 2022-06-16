TOWER Market Cap Tops $724,163.89 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a market capitalization of $724,163.89 and approximately $170,441.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOWER has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,791.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00113879 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

