Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $154.60

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.60 and last traded at $154.72, with a volume of 2839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.50.

Several research firms have commented on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.83.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,475,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 907.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

