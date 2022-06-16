TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in May

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TPCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 33,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. TPCO has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TPCO from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

