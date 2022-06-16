Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

TSCO opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.56.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

