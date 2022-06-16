Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Rating) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 883,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,277,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £423,281.43 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.
Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile (LON:TRAF)
Further Reading
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.