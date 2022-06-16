TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 411,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

